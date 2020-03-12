SERIES: Water Ways: Dutch Lessons for a Changing Coast

The series was produced in collaboration with WWNO New Orleans Public Radio and Climate Central, and is part of the Pulitzer Center’s Connected Coastlines reporting initiative exploring how the Netherlands’ climate change adaptation strategies could be a model for the Louisiana coast.

Water Ways: Pour it on: How Dutch cities are soaking up rain and reducing flooding

Read on Partner Site (includes video) | Read on ClimateCentral.org

Water Ways: The Dutch are giving rising rivers more room. Should we follow suit?

Read on Partner Site (includes video) | Read on ClimateCentral.org

Water Ways: How the Dutch are building coastal protection for less — with nature’s help

Read on Partner Site (includes video) | Read on ClimateCentral.org

Special report: The Dutch have mastered water for a millennium. Could their new approach save New Orleans?

Read on Partner Site (includes video) | Read on ClimateCentral.org