Cape Canaveral launch sites threatened by rising seas

Climate Central examined flood risks facing NASA's active space launch complexes at the John F. Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Using our proprietary Portfolio Analysis Tool (PAT).

We found that the launch pads most vulnerable to flooding from rising seas are Complexes 39A and B, which were built for the Apollo/Saturn V rockets, and one of which is now used by SpaceX.

