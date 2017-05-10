America’s Most Vulnerable to Rising Seas

Coastal communities are enduring growing flood risks from rising seas, with places like Atlantic City, sandwiched between a bay and the ocean, facing some of the greatest threats.

Guided by new research by Climate Central’s Scott Kulp and Benjamin Strauss, reporter John Upton and photographer Ted Blanco chronicled the plight of this city’s residents as they struggle to deal with the impacts.

Upton spent months investigating how the city is adapting, revealing vast inequity between the rich and the poor.