Disaster and Neglect in Louisiana

A year after the worst rainstorm in a rainy state’s history killed 13 and damaged nearly 100,000 homes, the federal government has provided less than half of what Louisiana says it needs to recover.

Adding to the rebuilding woes, FEMA rejected a $16 million request to fund counseling services beyond Aug. 25, even as the state’s residents report widespread mental health impacts.

In Climate Central’s latest multimedia feature story, Disaster and Neglect in Louisiana, John Upton reports that the torrential rain that fell over the state a year ago had a clear connection to climate change, which could make poor Southern states poorer still.