100 Days of Climate

Published: January 20th, 2017

Addressing climate change using sound science is crucial not just for the U.S., but for the world. Unfortunately, that appears unlikely over the next four years under the Trump administration, which has shown signs of being apathetic if not outright hostile to climate science and science-based policies to rein in carbon pollution.

Trump has promised to rid the country of Obama’s climate policies while simultaneously propping up coal and oil, the two biggest energy sources of carbon pollution. That’s despite the fact that climate science indicates now is the time when more urgent action is needed to address climate change.

With an anti-climate agenda likely in Trump’s first 100 days, Climate Central is going to underscore the value of science and rational approaches to policy making over that span. We’ll be tweeting facts, stories and videos that provide key scientific context of the choices humanity faces and what policy actions (or inactions) mean. We’ll be chronicling them all right here, so check back every day to see what science tells us about our warming world and what we should be doing about it.

Jan. 20-26

Vegetation cover around the globe using data from the Suomi NPP satellite operated by NASA and NOAA.

Credit: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

Day 1, Jan. 20: Data is the bedrock for everything we know about climate change. Here's why we need to save it http://buff.ly/2iKwsJ9 #climate100



Climate Central's science programs (hover to learn more):